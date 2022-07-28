Graham Potter's transfer mindset revealed – amid Neal Maupay, Marc Cucurella and Shane Duffy uncertainty

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter says Albion have their strongest ever squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester United

Brighton have had a slow window with 18-year-old attacker Julio Enciso and Ivorian striker Simon Adingra – who was immediately sent to Union SG on loan – signing on.

Albion have also lost Yves Bissouma to Tottenham in a £30m deal and Marc Cucurella, Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay continue to be linked with moves away.

Potter however is delighted with the the squad and believes Albion have their strongest ever group ahead of their season opener at Manchester United on August 7.

“We're stronger now because we've been together for another year," Potter said. "People make a lot about transfers, with the media and the clock ticking down to the transfer deadline day.

"So everyone seems to think that it's about what you get and the external solution. But it's about how you develop your team and the club. We're quite calm and happy with what we've done.

“There's a lot of players that can play a few more minutes than they played last year, the likes of [Enock] Mwepu, [Moises] Caicedo, even [Alexis] Mac Allister can.

"Danny Welbeck didn't play that much last year, so there's guys that have taken steps.

“We went periods without Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, so the squad’s now as strong as it's been in my time here.

"There's really good, experienced players and some exciting ambitious young ones.