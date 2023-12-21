Roberto De Zerbi says he has "great memories" about Brighton's trip to Crystal Palace last season despite being held to a controversial draw.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, at Selhurst Park

Albion dominated their trip to Selhurst Park earlier this year but came away with a 1-1 stalemate as Pervis Estupinan's goal was wrongly chalked off for being offside.

However, after that match, head coach De Zerbi said it crystalised the belief the Seagulls set their sights on qualifying for Europe - something they achieved in an historic first for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, ahead of facing the Eagles on the same ground on Thursday night, the Italian is determined to win in what should be a "hot atmosphere".

"I have a great memory about that game because it was the first time after the game we spoke about the target. I think it was the crucial day for us. We had never spoken about the Europa League or European target," he said.

"After the game, there was a bad atmosphere inside the dressing room and I thought it could be the right moment to discover my target, our target.

"We deserved to win and everyone remembers very well, I think, the goal that was disallowed. It is a different season, a different game, different history of the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad