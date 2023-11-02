Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Jason Steele has further committed his future to the club, having signed a new extended contract that runs until June 2026.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “I’m very pleased for Jason. He’s a great player.” Technical director David Weir added, “Jason is key player for us, on and off the pitch. His attitude, leadership and what he brings to this club every day has been a massive part of our progress throughout his time here.

“I am thrilled that his loyalty and patience is now paying off, and that we have extended his stay with us through until at least June 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland keeper has made 39 appearances for the club, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.

Jason Steele celebrates after Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion (not pictured) scored the team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Ajax at American Express Community Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Jason made his Albion debut in an Emirates FA Cup third round tie at AFC Bournemouth in January 2019, and made his Premier League debut at Villa Park in November 2021.

Having been a key member of the squad, and respected senior player for Albion for four-and-a-half seasons, Roberto saw his strengths and promoted him as his regular keeper for the second half of the 2022/23 season.

He excelled and made 15 Premier League appearances as we secured our best top-tier finish of sixth, as well as qualifying for European competition for the first time.