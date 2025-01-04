Grok AI and Chris Sutton make Brighton vs Arsenal prediction and agree on outcome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest predictions ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Amex Stadium

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Sutton is a pundit known to divide opinion but this week his Brighton vs Arsenal prediction gets the full backing from X’s AI chatbot, Grok.

The Seagulls start 2025 with Saturday’s home clash against the Gunners having gone seven matches without a victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five of those games ended in draws, including each of the last three, and they have drawn nine times during their league campaign so far this term, more than any other top-flight team.

Joao Pedro of Brighton scored against Arsenal last August during a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium

One of those draws arrived against Arsenal last August as they secured a 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium as Joao Pedro’s strike cancelled out Kai Havertz’s opener after Declan Rice had been sent-off after his clash with Joel Veltman.

The Seagulls are 10th in the table and have only suffered four defeats in their 19 league fixtures following Hurzeler’s arrival as boss during the summer, a figure only bettered by leaders Liverpool (one) and second-placed Arsenal (two).

Among Brighton’s five league wins this season have been victories over Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester City but Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are second in the table and arrive at the Amex Stadium on the back of a three-match winning run in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton, writing for his predictions column on the BBC website, said: “I was very impressed with the way Arsenal beat Brentford without any fuss on Wednesday.

“The Gunners were without Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice did not start, but it did not matter. They just got on with it and did not seem to panic when they went a goal down.

“With Brentford's home form being so strong I thought it would be a close game but it really wasn't in the end.

“It was a very mature performance which bodes well for the second half of the season, which is when Arsenal really got going last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would not describe this as an easy fixture for them, especially because they need to win it – Brighton have not won any of their past seven games but have drawn five of them and are turning into the Premier League's draw specialists.

“But there is more to come from Mikel Arteta's side and I look at them and think they will get the job done here too.” Sutton's prediction: 1-2.

We asked X’s own AI system, Grok, which is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI. And surprisingly it was in full agreement with Sutton, which is reassuring for Sutton but worrying for Brighton and perhaps the future on mankind!

"The upcoming match between Brighton and Arsenal is set to be a significant test for both teams,” Grok predicted. “Arsenal, coming off a strong performance against Brentford with a 3-1 victory, are looking to maintain their challenge for the Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brighton, on the other hand, have not secured a win since November 2024 and are struggling with consistency, particularly at home where they have managed three wins and five draws in their last nine games.”

Grok then listed these key points: “Form and Momentum: Arsenal have been in excellent form, winning their last four games, which suggests they enter this match with considerable momentum. Brighton's form has been less impressive, with a series of draws and losses indicating a lack of consistency.

“Home Advantage: Despite Brighton's home form being relatively strong with an unbeaten streak at the Amex Stadium, their inability to convert draws into wins could be a concern against a formidable Arsenal side.”

Grok also took into account the recent injury problems, although it missed the fact Solly March is back again following his cameo from the bench against Brentford: “Injuries and Team News: Brighton will be without key players like Solly March, while Arsenal will miss Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Raheem Sterling. However, Arsenal might see the return of Kai Havertz, who has been pivotal for them this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Historical Context: Arsenal have a good recent record against Brighton, winning three of their last five Premier League encounters. Brighton's last victory over Arsenal at the Amex was in 2020, suggesting Arsenal might have the psychological edge.”

After taking all these factors into account, Grok gave the following prediction: “Given Arsenal's current form, their depth despite injuries, and their historical performance against Brighton, the prediction leans towards an Arsenal victory.

"However, Brighton's home resilience could make this match tighter than expected. The most likely outcome might be a narrow 2-1 win for Arsenal, reflecting their ability to secure wins even when not at their peak performance.”