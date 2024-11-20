Tony Bloom's data driven approach has worked well at Brighton

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay expressed excitement as the Edinburgh club confirmed their tie-up with Tony Bloom’s football data analysis firm, Jamestown Analytics.

It first emerged in September the Jambos were set to strike a deal that would see them gain access to the renowned recruitment data that has underpinned the success of Brighton, Union Saint-Gilloise and Como.

“There has been a lot of speculation about the coming together of Heart of Midlothian and Jamestown Analytics, so I am pleased that we are now able to officially announce our partnership and get the facts out in the open,” McKinlay told Hearts’ website.

“Jamestown Analytics’ reputation in footballing circles is second to none. It is no understatement when I say that they have made ground-breaking progress with clubs across Europe, so to be Scotland’s sole beneficiaries of their expertise is truly exciting.

The Tynecastle club also confirmed incoming sporting director Graeme Jones will start his new role on Monday after leaving the Scottish Football Association and he will “lead on the football department’s integration of analytics into its work, which will aid the club’s player recruitment and enhance opposition analysis.

McKinlay added: “Already our football staff, soon to be under the guidance of Graeme, have been working with the data provided by Jamestown Analytics to plan for recruitment in January, next summer and beyond.

“I fully believe that the club will reap the benefits of embracing this modern, innovative approach to analytics and we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with Jamestown Analytics as we take Hearts into a new era.”

Hearts have already tapped into Jamestown’s expertise in their recent search for a new manager, with Neil Critchley emerging as the standout candidate in terms of his ability to improve players.

“We are very selective about the clubs we want to work with, and we feel that Hearts is a good fit,” said Jamestown Analytics managing director Justin Said. “We are looking forward to working with Graeme and his team and hopefully help them to deliver success.”