'Had representation' - Brighton 'interested' in Bayer Leverkusen winger wanted by Leeds, Brentford, Burnley and Nottingham Forest

Brighton are reportedly keeping an eye on Nathan Tella at Bayer Leverkusen.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Graeme Bailey, of TBR Football, Albion sent a scout to watch the former Southampton winger in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday (August 6).

"TBR Football can exclusively confirm Nottingham Forest and Leeds United were among the Premier League clubs who had scouts in attendance at Bayer Leverkusen’s friendly at Chelsea on Friday night,” the report read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forest and Leeds were both eyeing one of Leverkusen’s starters on the night, though Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley also had representation at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton are reportedly keeping an eye on Nathan Tella at Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“We understand that Tella is a target to make a possible return to England this month.”

Tella, 26 – who is comfortable in any position across the frontline – mainly plays on the right wing.

His career began at the Arsenal’s academy but he made the switch to Southampton’s youth team and went on to appear 44 times for the first-team – registering three goals and four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nigerian interational spent a season on loan at Burnley in 2022/23, under the helm of Vincent Kompany, with the Clarets finishing top of the Championship. Tella scored 17 goals and grabbed five assists in 40 matches.

The forward then, in the summer of 2023, decided to play his football in the German top flight.

In 51 Bundesliga appearances, he has scored seven goals and set up six more.

From 28 appearances in cup competitions for Bayer Leverkusen, Tella has scored three goals – including one in the UEFA Champions League. He also has a Europa League assist to his name.