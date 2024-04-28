Half-time: Bournemouth 1-0 Brighton - Albion concede in 13 minutes after 'shaky' start
Brighton were a goal down early on in the game, despite some promising attacking spells in the opening minutes.
A deflected header away during a corner in the 13th minute of the game from O’Mahony whilst tussling with another Cherries player saw the ball float in the air for Bournemouth defender Senesi to head it home. Lewis Cook's in-swinging corner caught the Albion by surprise.
The Brighton defence struggled in the half, with the likes of Igor being pressed by the home side which led to a few chances for the Cherries to double their lead. A great block in the 34th minute by Lewis Dunk denied a fantastic opportunity for Bournemouth to double their lead too.
Will Brighton bounce back? It’s all the play for in the second half.
