Half-time: Bournemouth 1-0 Brighton - Albion concede in 13 minutes after 'shaky' start

Brighton are 1-0 down to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 28th Apr 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Marcos Senesi of AFC Bournemouth is challenged by Billy Gilmour and Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Marcos Senesi of AFC Bournemouth is challenged by Billy Gilmour and Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton were a goal down early on in the game, despite some promising attacking spells in the opening minutes.

A deflected header away during a corner in the 13th minute of the game from O’Mahony whilst tussling with another Cherries player saw the ball float in the air for Bournemouth defender Senesi to head it home. Lewis Cook's in-swinging corner caught the Albion by surprise.

The Brighton defence struggled in the half, with the likes of Igor being pressed by the home side which led to a few chances for the Cherries to double their lead. A great block in the 34th minute by Lewis Dunk denied a fantastic opportunity for Bournemouth to double their lead too.

Will Brighton bounce back? It’s all the play for in the second half.

