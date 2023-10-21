Pep Guardiola said he ‘admires’ Roberto De Zerbi, whose Brighton side travel to Manchester City this afternoon (Saturday, October 21).

The Manchester City boss – widely considered to be the best football manager in the world – also complimented his Italian counterpart on more than just his managerial ability.

"He’s a handsome man,” Guardiola quipped, when asked what he likes about De Zerbi.

"I admire him for the fact it doesn’t matter what team he plays. He proves you don’t have to be in the top, top, top clubs with exceptional players to make your team play in the way you like to play.”

Guardiola was the main topic of conversation in De Zerbi’s pre-match press conference on Friday.

The Brighton manager said: “Pep is the best coach in the world and he’s a reference for not only me, but for all coaches in the world. I am happy when I listen to Pep speak about me, it’s an honour, I feel in a difficult position, a bit embarrassed.

"We are working to progress, I don’t think we are a big team yet, we’re working for it. We know we are Brighton, we have to show a lot of things this season, it’s a very difficult season for us.

"We’re playing and fighting well, but we have to improve to progress, we have to adapt to a new challenge and season.”

Pep Guardiola said he ‘admires’ Roberto De Zerbi, whose Brighton side travel to Manchester City on Saturday. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk manager added: “Pep is a boss. I would like to do something the same [as him].

"He has won for many years. He won in Barcelona, he won in Bayern Munich, in Manchester City. But the way in which he won is different to other coaches. The world will remember him not only for the victory, but for the way he won, it’s unique.

"Pep is a inspiration not only for me but for many, many coaches. But then I think every coach has to add their own input, their own imprint on their work. That's how I work. I studied Pep but then I found my own idea."

Albion travel to the Etihad without a win since the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at the Amex on Sunday, September 24. Since then, they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea and thrashed 6-1 at Aston Villa before coming from behind twice in a week to earn 2-2 draws against Marseille and Liverpool.

De Zerbi admitted that, whilst results are important, he wants to improve his players in all aspects of their game – in a similar way to Guardiola.

"It's part of my work,” he said.

"I think we work to reach the result, we want to win. But I think it's important to improve the players as well.