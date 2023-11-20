Happiest fans in the Premier League revealed: This is how Brighton & Hove Albion compared with Manchester City, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal
Sports betting site OLBG worked out which clubs have the happiest fans in the Premier League and the English Football League pyramid in 2023 by analysing social media channels for each club.
The overall fan happiness score was calculated from the club’s followers, average number of likes, love reactions and engagements.
Brighton and Hove Albion finished in second place, behind Newcastle United. The list was completed by Aston Villa; Manchester City; Liverpool; Arsenal; Brentford; Luton Town; Fulham and Bournemouth.
Albion was given a score of 7.11 /10. An OLBG spokesperson said: “This team has acquired almost two million followers on Facebook, making it all the more impressive that 'love' reactions make up 91 per cent of their engagement on this platform.”
Newcastle scored the highest grade – 7.44 /10.
"Along with their meteoric rise on the pitch since 2022, the Magpies have also surged up the rankings from 11th to first compared to the last rendition of our Happy Fan Index,” OLBG said.
"A major reason for this is the introduction of the club’s official TikTok account, which boasts an average of 155,300 likes per TikTok and 2,566 likes per post.”
After promotion from League One last season, Ipswich Town’s fans were named the happiest in the Championship, with an index score of 8.92/ 10.
Taking the title of the happiest fans in League One, with a score of 8.45 /10, was Derby County.
Upon their return to the English Football League, Notts County ranked as the happiest in League Two. Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC – owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds – finished third.