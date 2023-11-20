Brighton & Hove Albion’s fans are among the happiest in the Premier League, a new study has revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sports betting site OLBG worked out which clubs have the happiest fans in the Premier League and the English Football League pyramid in 2023 by analysing social media channels for each club.

The overall fan happiness score was calculated from the club’s followers, average number of likes, love reactions and engagements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion finished in second place, behind Newcastle United. The list was completed by Aston Villa; Manchester City; Liverpool; Arsenal; Brentford; Luton Town; Fulham and Bournemouth.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s fans are among the happiest in the Premier League, a new study has revealed. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Albion was given a score of 7.11 /10. An OLBG spokesperson said: “This team has acquired almost two million followers on Facebook, making it all the more impressive that 'love' reactions make up 91 per cent of their engagement on this platform.”

Newcastle scored the highest grade – 7.44 /10.

"Along with their meteoric rise on the pitch since 2022, the Magpies have also surged up the rankings from 11th to first compared to the last rendition of our Happy Fan Index,” OLBG said.

"A major reason for this is the introduction of the club’s official TikTok account, which boasts an average of 155,300 likes per TikTok and 2,566 likes per post.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After promotion from League One last season, Ipswich Town’s fans were named the happiest in the Championship, with an index score of 8.92/ 10.

Taking the title of the happiest fans in League One, with a score of 8.45 /10, was Derby County.