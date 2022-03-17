Harry Kane fizzing, Marc Cucurella bamboozles Matt Doherty - three moments missed during Tottenham's win at Brighton

Albion head coach Graham Potter, just as he did following the weekend’s defeat to Liverpool, acknowledged the gulf between the two sides on the night saying, “you could see the quality in different between the two teams.”

Here are three things you may have missed from last night's game:

Harry Kane’s fizzing celebration

Harry Kane volleys a bottle thrown from the crowd during his goal celebration against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last night

No one has scored more Premier League away goals than Harry Kane after the Englishman bagged Spurs’ second goal, securing the three points, and breaking Wayne Rooney’s record in the process, scoring his 95th away league goal. Kane, who wasn’t having his finest game up until that point, was rolled through by Rodrigo Bentancur and with Robert Sanchez strangely opting not to come for the loose ball, the striker latched onto it and finished at the near post.

However, it was his celebration that caught my eye. As he wheeled away to the corner flag, a Coca Cola bottle was thrown from the Spurs end behind that goal, which Kane watched all the way onto his left foot to volley it back into the away end.

Something that was brought to Antonio Conte’s knowledge in the press conference after the Italian failed to spot it amongst the celebrations. Bringing a smile to the face of the Tottenham manager.

“We’re very happy with Harry because he’s scoring a lot.” Antonio Conte said on his talisman.

“You know very well he started the season struggling a bit because he didn’t score many. Now we are very happy, because as a manager I have a world class striker who can score in every game. With Harry in your team it makes you stronger but I think at the same time, Harry is starting to understand that with this team and the way we are playing he has every chance to score and improve his record. He’s enjoying playing football with us in the way we are playing.”

Bentancur giving Lloris a fright

Rodrigo Bentancur has slotted in brilliantly to Spurs’ midfield since his January arrival but he’s yet to find the net for his new side at either end, something that on a different day could’ve happened, to the dismay of Hugo Lloris. After Spurs were denied a free kick they thought was bound to be given, Bentancur smashed the ball 40 yards away from the site of the foul and alarmingly close to his own goal.

With Lloris off his line, as you’d expect with the play almost up at the half-way line with your side in possession, and no foul given. He was forced to hurry back as Bentancur’s attempt at giving the French stopper what would have been his one and only save of the night, sailed just over the bar to the disbelief of everyone in the ground.

But the Uruguayan decided to cover his embarrassment by berating referee, Robert Jones, for not giving his side the free kick. Despite nearly scoring the most bizarre own goal in the Premier League’s history, Bentancur had another solid game, something his manager agreed with.

“To see Rodrigo Bentancur and (Dejan) Kulusevski go straight into the team is good for us. After these two signings we are now more complete. We needed to have a player like Rodrigo”

Cucurella leaves Doherty in a spin

In a night of mediocre performances at best for Brighton, Marc Cucurella was one who can hold his head high. The Spaniard was tireless as ever down the left and gave Matt Doherty a real headache throughout. Named as the sides Man of the Match, Cucurella was the hosts brightest spark and almost produced a goal to half the deficit when his cross come shot dragged just wide of the far post.