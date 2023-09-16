Harry Maguire absence explained as England defender misses out for Man United against Brighton

Rasmus Hojlund was handed his first Manchester United start and Sergio Reguilon made his debut as Brighton visited Old Trafford – but their was no place in the line-up for Harry Magurie

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hojlund, the 20-year-old striker, looked promising off the bench at Arsenal and led the line on Saturday, when Reguilon came in at left-back. Scott McTominay was the other change in place of Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony, who was allowed a leave of absence following assault allegations made against him.

Harry Maguire, who was relentlessly jeered and scored an own goal while on England duty during in the 3-1 win at Scotland last week, was in with a chance of making the starting XI as there were concerns surrounding both centre backs Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martinez was struggling with a foot injury but Ten Hag confirmed the Argentina international is fit to start, while Lindelof also struggled with illness during the Arsenal game but played for Sweden during the break and is fit to face Brighton. Leaving Maguire to take his place on the bench.

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire warms up ahead of the Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag made three changes in total from the Manchester United side who were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal before the international break.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Gore, Mejbri.

Brighton made six alterations as Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Mo Dahoud, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra came in. Ansu Fati was among the substitutes.