Harry Maguire absence explained as England defender misses out for Man United against Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hojlund, the 20-year-old striker, looked promising off the bench at Arsenal and led the line on Saturday, when Reguilon came in at left-back. Scott McTominay was the other change in place of Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony, who was allowed a leave of absence following assault allegations made against him.
Harry Maguire, who was relentlessly jeered and scored an own goal while on England duty during in the 3-1 win at Scotland last week, was in with a chance of making the starting XI as there were concerns surrounding both centre backs Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.
Martinez was struggling with a foot injury but Ten Hag confirmed the Argentina international is fit to start, while Lindelof also struggled with illness during the Arsenal game but played for Sweden during the break and is fit to face Brighton. Leaving Maguire to take his place on the bench.
Erik ten Hag made three changes in total from the Manchester United side who were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal before the international break.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Gore, Mejbri.
Brighton made six alterations as Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Mo Dahoud, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra came in. Ansu Fati was among the substitutes.
Brighton XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman; Gross, Dahoud; Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck. Subs: Verbruggen, Julio, Webster, Milner, Pedro, Gilmour, Baleba, Ferguson, Fati.