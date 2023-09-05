Harry Redknapp baffled by Chelsea's major transfer mistake as £8m ace delivers Newcastle masterclass

Chelsea have spent more than a billion on transfers lately but Todd Boehly biggest mistake could be letting Billy Gilmour join Brighton for around £8m last summer

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gilmour, 22, had to bide his his time at Brighton following his move from Stamford Bridge last year. The former Rangers man was behind Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the Brighton midfield pecking order and featured rarely for Roberto De Zerbi’s men last season. He made just seven starts for the Seagulls and there was even talk of a loan move elsewhere to get game time.

This term however Gilmour seems to be taking his big chance. Last month Caicedo moved on to Chelsea for £115m, while World Cup winner Mac Allister went to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland international was on the bench for the opening match against Luton Town but has started the next three top flight matches and was brilliant last weekend in the 3-1 win against Newcastle at the American Express Stadium.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion was excellent against Newcastle United last Saturday

Gilmour is now expected to play a major role for Brighton this season in the Premier League and also in the Europa League. Taking Gilmour from Chelsea for around £8m is now starting to look like incredible value for money and it’s a transfer that still leaves former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp scratching his head.

Redknapp included Gilmour – and Albion striker Evan Ferguson – in his Premier League team of week and said: “Billy Gilmour ran the show against Newcastle. I was surprised Chelsea let this lad go, what a lovely footballer he is. He’s at the perfect club now though and is making the most of his opportunities this season. He’s so composed and never gives the ball away.”

Redknapp was also full of praise for Ferguson after the young Ireland striker netted a hat-trick against Newcastle: “My star man this week has to be Evan Ferguson, I really like this lad,” wrote Redknapp for www.betvictor.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s such a natural finisher, that won’t be his only Premier League hat-trick! When you see some of the money that gets thrown around in the league, you wonder how much this lad is going to cost. What a talent he is and he’s only going to get better.”