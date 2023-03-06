Brighton and Hove Albion’s World Cup winner was a classy performer in the victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium

Former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp continues to be impressed with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international was in fine form against West Ham at the Amex Stadium and helped Brighton to a 4-0 win against the lowly Hammers. World Cup winner Mac Allister is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs and also from across Europe with Man City, Man United, Tottenham, Juventus and Inter all said to be keen.

Mac Allister is contracted with Brighton until June 2025 and the club also have an option for a further year. He joined the Seagulls in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors for around £7m but his value has sky-rocketed to around the £70m mark.

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team's first goal from the penalty sport against West Ham

Redknapp, who named him in his betvictor.com team of the week, believes Brighton will struggle to keep their star man this summer .

"Alexis Mac Allister’s amazing season keeps getting better and better," Redknapp wrote. "He got another goal at the weekend but aside from that, his overall performance against West Ham was brilliant.

"He never stops running and is a typical Brighton player, he’s so composed on the ball, and he never gives it away. Brighton fans won’t like me saying this but it’s going to be a big ask to keep hold of him."

Redknapp also found a place for Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele who was selected for the Seagulls ahead of regular No 1 Rob Sanchez and kept a clean sheet against West Ham.

