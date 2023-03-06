Former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp continues to be impressed with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.
The Argentina international was in fine form against West Ham at the Amex Stadium and helped Brighton to a 4-0 win against the lowly Hammers. World Cup winner Mac Allister is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs and also from across Europe with Man City, Man United, Tottenham, Juventus and Inter all said to be keen.
Mac Allister is contracted with Brighton until June 2025 and the club also have an option for a further year. He joined the Seagulls in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors for around £7m but his value has sky-rocketed to around the £70m mark.
Redknapp, who named him in his betvictor.com team of the week, believes Brighton will struggle to keep their star man this summer .
"Alexis Mac Allister’s amazing season keeps getting better and better," Redknapp wrote. "He got another goal at the weekend but aside from that, his overall performance against West Ham was brilliant.
"He never stops running and is a typical Brighton player, he’s so composed on the ball, and he never gives it away. Brighton fans won’t like me saying this but it’s going to be a big ask to keep hold of him."
Redknapp also found a place for Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele who was selected for the Seagulls ahead of regular No 1 Rob Sanchez and kept a clean sheet against West Ham.
"In the goal this week it’s Jason Steele, what a story this is," wrote Redknapp. "It was a big call by De Zerbi and he showed a lot of faith, bringing him in for just his second Premier League start. He did a great job though and I think he’ll keep his place moving forward. I’m delighted for the lad."