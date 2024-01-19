All the latest news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp believes the form of Brighton striker Joao Pedro could be decisive against Wolves at the Amex Stadium this Monday.

Pedro, who joined Brighton for £30m from Watford last summer, has been in fine form for the Seagulls with 15 goals in all-competitions.

Few people expected the Brazilian to make the impact he has this season but the 22-year-old has thrived under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi and also forced his way into the Brazil national squad.

Redknapp has been hugely impressed with Pedro and feels he could help eighth-placed Brighton to victory as they return to action against Gary O’Neil’s team, who have looked good of late.

"João Pedro has been a brilliant signing for Brighton this season and already looks like a bargain to me,” said Redkanapp to Betvictor.com. “That’s now 15 goals he’s got in all competitions this season, that’s a fantastic tally to get to by January.”

Of the match itself, Redkanpp believes it will be a close encounter but one De Zerbi’s team should just about edge 2-1.

"This is a hard one to call,” he added. “Only a few points separate these two in the league and I don’t think we’ll see much between them on the pitch either. Brighton were superb in their last home game though, cruising to the win over Spurs.

“I’ve spoken about him a lot this season, but Gary O’Neil is doing such a great job at Wolves. They won in a thriller in the Cup during the week and look well-positioned to have a strong end to the season. He’s transformed some of these players, particularly Matheus Cunha, who has been outstanding recently.