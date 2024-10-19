Harry Redknapp makes worrying Yankuba Minteh claim ahead of Brighton vs Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Redknapp believes Yankuba Minteh could return to haunt his old club as Newcastle welcome sixth placed Brighton to St James’ Park.

Brighton took advantage of Newcastle’s Profitability and Sustainability Rule (PSR) concerns last summer as they poached Minteh from the Magpies for around £30m.

It was a reluctant sale from Newcastle but the Gambian flyer is now settling into life on the south coast and scored his first goal for the Seagulls in their 3-2 win against Tottenham just prior to the international break.

Minteh, 20, never played for the Newcastle first team but impressed on loan at Feyenoord last term and will now look to shine on his first outing at St James’ Park.

Redknapp expects an entertaining contest between the two teams and believes Minteh can play a key role.

“It feels like Newcastle haven’t really got going this season, but they’re only two points off the top four,” said Redknapp to Bet Victor. “They’re without a win in their last three and have really missed Alexander Isak, as any side would.

“I never know what to expect from Brighton. They were as good in that second half against Spurs as they were bad in the first, it was unbelievable! I’ve said it a lot though, the options that they have in this squad is fantastic, there’s plenty of players on the bench capable of turning a game.

“This should be a really good game. Brighton will create a lot but are shaky at the back, I’m going for 2-2.

One to watch - “Brighton signed Yankuba Minteh in the summer from Newcastle and he has shown glimpses of real quality. He’ll want to come back to haunt his old side.”