Harry Redknapp predicts World Cup spot for 'rock solid' Brighton defender as TWO Albion stars make team of the week

Adam Webster has impressed for Brighton this season

Brighton were hugely impressive as they recorded a 2-0 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road last Saturday.

Neal Maupay's strike certainly caught the eye but Harry Redknapp was equally impressed with the performances of two Brighton players.

Each week BetVictor Brand Ambassador Harry Redknapp picks his Premier League team of the week, made up of the players currently showing the most promise.

Top of the pile is his weekly Star Man, the player who has shown exceptional talent on the pitch. He then picks his top defenders, midfielders and strikers to create his weekly dream team.

Scroll down to see the Brighton players that made the cut this week and received glowing praise from Redknapp.

Jose Sa

Wolves were magnificent against Spurs. To come away with a clean sheet and 3 points from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is a big statement, and goalkeeper Jose Sa can take credit for playing a huge part.

He’s a great shot-stopper, and it’s impossible not to include him this week.

Kieran Trippier

Well, this lad has certainly been a hit since arriving on Tyneside. The Geordie faithful must be happy, and if Kieron keeps scoring free kicks like he has been, it won’t be long until he’s reached hero status. He took a sore one early in the second half, so let’s hope it’s not to serious.

Adam Webster

Brighton have been rock solid at the back this season, however, I don’t think the way they play out from the back has been highlighted enough. Adam Webster is a big part of that. He got another goal, and if he stays in this form he could be heading to Qatar.

Michael Keane

It was great to see Frank Lampard get off the mark at Goodison. He couldn’t have asked for a better team performance. I thought Michael Keane was immense at the back, and topping it off with a goal will do him no harm at all.

Tariq Lamptey

Another Brighton player who caught my eye, and not for the first time, was Tariq Lamptey. He covers every blade of grass! Not only that, but he defended well when he had to. The next 6-18 months are huge for him, and if continues in this way, he could go to the very top.

Jarrod Bowen

There’s just no stopping Jarrod Bowen at West Ham. He’s been on fire all season long and added another superb goal to his tally at the weekend. He was a constant threat, and his assist for Dawson’s late equaliser topped off a fine afternoon for a player that could be in contention for an England call-up.

Fabinho

Fabinho can’t stop scoring! That’s his 5th of 2022, but I was just as impressed with his overall performance. Conditions were far from easy, but he got stuck in and helped his team to victory in what is always a tricky fixture.

Leander Dendoncker

Leander Dendoncker played a huge role in what will go down as a memorable victory for Wolves away to Spurs. Himself and Raul Jimenez caused the home side all sorts of problems. Wolves are looking good, and with Dendocker in the engine room, you know you’ll have to work hard to get anything from them.

Anthony Gordon

It’s great to see Anthony Gordon doing so well at Everton. What about that delivery for Keane’s goal? Straight out of the top drawer. He showed some promise under Rafa, so hopefully, he can keep progressing under his new gaffer. An extremely exciting prospect, that’s for sure.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling looks better than ever! We kind of expect these performances from him, that’s how good he is. He was an absolute nuisance on Saturday night, unplayable at times. A hat-trick, which should have been four, is enough to earn him star-man status this week.

Raul Jimenez