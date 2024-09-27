Harry Redknapp sends Nicolas Jackson warning and makes bold Chelsea v Brighton score prediction
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Chelsea striker Nicola Jackson could make the difference against unbeaten Brighton at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.
Jackson has been in fine form this season and his brace against West Ham last week took his goal tally to four goals from five Premier League matches so far this term.
“Chelsea really have potential, I’ve been saying this for a few weeks now,” said Redknapp for Bet Victor. “They are starting to show us how exciting they can be and all credit to Enzo Maresca.
"They made light work of West Ham not to mention the five-goal thrashing of Barrow in the Carabao Cup. Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson make a lovely pairing, it’s nice to see that camaraderie on the pitch.
“It was a feisty encounter down on the south coast last Sunday for Brighton against Nottingham Forest! What a free kick from Danny Welbeck, what a start to the season he’s having. Brighton will be kicking themselves with the result but as a neutral it was hugely entertaining.
“Chelsea won both Premier League meetings with Brighton last season, despite having a player sent off in each game. I’m going with the home side on this one.”
One to watch: Nicolas Jackson was just zooming past the West Ham defence last week without a care in the world. Score prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton.
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler also highlighted the threat of Jackson prior to the match. "He is the full package,” said Albion’s German head coach. “He wants to combine. He’s getting into space where he can combine with his teammates, where he's there with [Cole] Palmer, with [Moises] Caicedo, with Enzo Fernandez.
“On the other side he's also very fast. He can attack, attack the back of us. This mix, this balance, makes him very dangerous for us. He's a top striker and at the moment he's in very good shape.
“You can't defend them in a one-against-one, you have to always try on one side to get pressure on the ball so that they can't play the long ball in behind, and on the other side you always need to find a good balance of how close you want to defend against them."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.