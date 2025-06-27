Brighton are said to be in the running for Liverpool's wantaway midfielder Harvey Elliott.
The 22-year-old has been excellent for the England under-21s this summer as Lee Carsley's Young Lions have progressed to the final of the European Championships in Slovakia. They face Germany in the final at the Tehelné Pole Stadium this Saturday.
Elliott's club future is however uncertain. The former Fulham man made just two Premier League starts for Arne Slot's champions and seeks regular football.
Brighton, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are all said to be vying for his signature, with Brighton reportedly ready to table a £40m bid as they prepare for life without Joao Pedro, who could leave for around £60m.
So where could Elliott fit into Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton XI? Here's Albion dream attacking options for next season….
