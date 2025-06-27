Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler could have some fresh attacking options for next seasonplaceholder image
Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler could have some fresh attacking options for next season

Harvey Elliott signs, Joao Pedro sold: Brighton's dream attacking options next season – gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 27th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
How Liverpool’s in-demand midfielder Harvey Elliott could fit into Brighton’s attack next season

Brighton are said to be in the running for Liverpool's wantaway midfielder Harvey Elliott.

The 22-year-old has been excellent for the England under-21s this summer as Lee Carsley's Young Lions have progressed to the final of the European Championships in Slovakia. They face Germany in the final at the Tehelné Pole Stadium this Saturday.

Elliott's club future is however uncertain. The former Fulham man made just two Premier League starts for Arne Slot's champions and seeks regular football.

Brighton, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are all said to be vying for his signature, with Brighton reportedly ready to table a £40m bid as they prepare for life without Joao Pedro, who could leave for around £60m.

So where could Elliott fit into Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton XI? Here's Albion dream attacking options for next season….

The Dutch international has been linked with Bayern Munich but the hope is he will remain at Brighton for another season at least. James Beadle could be a long term successor.

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutch international has been linked with Bayern Munich but the hope is he will remain at Brighton for another season at least. James Beadle could be a long term successor. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Brighton have linked with a £20m swoop for Flamengo's 21-year-old right-back Wesley Franca.

2. Wesley Franca - RB

Brighton have linked with a £20m swoop for Flamengo's 21-year-old right-back Wesley Franca. Photo: Buda Mendes

The Italian international joined Brighton earlier this window for around £10m from Hella Verona. Could be a regular partner for Van Hecke next term.

3. Diego Coppola - CB

The Italian international joined Brighton earlier this window for around £10m from Hella Verona. Could be a regular partner for Van Hecke next term. Photo: Christian Hofer

The Dutch international was Albion's Player of the Year last season. He has been linked with Newcastle but is expected to stay at Brighton for next term.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The Dutch international was Albion's Player of the Year last season. He has been linked with Newcastle but is expected to stay at Brighton for next term. Photo: Mike Hewitt

