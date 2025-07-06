Harvey Elliott signs, Matt O'Riley sold: Brighton dream midfield options next season - gallery

Brighton's summer overhaul continues as Fabian Hurzeler prepares his squad for the new Premier League season.

The Seagulls reported back for pre-season testing last week as new signings and familiar faces settled in.

Brighton have so far signed the likes of Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Tommy Watson, Diego Coppola, Olivier Boscagli – and Belgium left back Maxim De Cuyper is expected to arrive in the coming days. The club have also been linked with Liverpool's England under-21 star Harvey Elliott. Although numerous other clubs, including Newcastle, Inter and Juventus, are also keen.

Head coach Hurzeler admitted players will also leave in the coming weeks. Napoli bid £25m for ex-Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, Pervis Estupinan has been linked with Manchester United and Igor Julio has been targeted by Wolves and Real Sociedad. The futures of returning loanees Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte are also uncertain.

Here’s Brighton dream midfield options next season...

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion will see players coming and going this summer

1.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion will see players coming and going this summer Photo: Gareth Copley

Brighton's Dutch international faces competition from Jason Steele this season. Verbruggen was linked with Bayern Munich but looks set to stay for another season at least. James Beadle is on loan at Birmingham while the futures of fellow goalkeepers Carl Rushworth and Kjell Scherpen look uncertain.

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

Brighton's Dutch international faces competition from Jason Steele this season. Verbruggen was linked with Bayern Munich but looks set to stay for another season at least. James Beadle is on loan at Birmingham while the futures of fellow goalkeepers Carl Rushworth and Kjell Scherpen look uncertain. Photo: Stu Forster

The midfielder impressed as a reluctant right back at the back end of last season and could be key man in that position once again. Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman are also options.

3. Mats Wieffer - RB

The midfielder impressed as a reluctant right back at the back end of last season and could be key man in that position once again. Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman are also options. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Brighton's most reliable defender and Albion's player of the year last season. Van Hecke was linked with Newcastle earlier this window but should be a mainstay of Hurzeler's team next term.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Brighton's most reliable defender and Albion's player of the year last season. Van Hecke was linked with Newcastle earlier this window but should be a mainstay of Hurzeler's team next term. Photo: Mike Hewitt

