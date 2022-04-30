'Hasn't been good' - Michael Owen makes bullish Bruno Lage and Wolves prediction ahead of Brighton clash

Graham Potter's top 10 chasing Brighton team will look to hit back after blowing a two-goal lead in their previous Premier League match against Southampton last Sunday.

Albion's form in general has been much improved of late and they have recorded away victories against Arsenal and Tottenham.

They will also be keen to avenge a 1-0 loss to Bruno Lage's men back in December at the Amex Stadium.

Michael Owen believes Brighton will cause Wolves plenty of problems in the Premier League this Saturday at Molineux

"Wolves recent form hasn’t been good, and they didn’t play well against Burnley last week," said Michael Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"They’ve had a very good season; they need to finish it well.

"With sides above them continually dropping points, this side can still finish in the top six.

"Graham Potter must have been furious to see his side lose a two-goal lead against Southampton. Brighton don’t concede many, let alone lose leads like that.

"Brighton have been dangerous on the road all season, this won’t be easy for Wolves. I’m still tipping Wolves though, 1-0."

None of Wolves’ injured players are fit enough to return for the visit of Brighton.

Midfielder Ruben Neves has returned to training this week but is not deemed to be fit enough for the weekend.

Winger Daniel Podence (foot) and defender Max Kilman (ankle) also continue to miss out.

Brighton are boosted by the return of Yves Bissouma from suspension for the trip to the midlands.

Jeremy Sarmiento has been ruled out by a hamstring problem but it is hoped that Tariq Lamptey will be back from a knee problem.