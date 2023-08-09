BREAKING
'He brings X-factor' – Luton Town transfer boost as ex-Everton and Chelsea ace signs ahead of Brighton opener

Luton have signed former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley on a free transfer.
By Derren Howard
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

Former England international Barkley, 29, spent last season at Ligue 1 club Nice following his departure from Chelsea by mutual consent.

Barkley – who played for England at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and also had a loan spell at Aston Villa – could make his debut for the Hatters in their opening Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.

“Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation,” Barkley said on the Luton club website.

Luton Town have signed former Chelsea and Everton man Ross BarkleyLuton Town have signed former Chelsea and Everton man Ross Barkley
“I’m still relatively young and over the last couple of years I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked.

“But I’ve reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it’s great to be here now as I’ve got a lot to show but I’m ready and feeling motivated.”

Luton manager Rob Edwards is confident Barkley can bring something different to his squad as their embark on a first Premier League campaign after winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

“Ross brings loads of experience at the top level, has international experience and brings an X-factor,” Edwards said.

“He gives us something different, he has that ability to make something out of nothing and we need that in the Premier League. He’s got all the tools required to make a difference for us.

“It’s really exciting for the football club. We want the fans to be excited and they should be about Ross’ arrival.”

