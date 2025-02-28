All the latest FA Cup team news for Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will prepare his team as though Newcastle star Alexander Isak will play in the FA Cup fifth round clash this Sunday.

Isak has 19 goals and five assists in the Premier League so far this term but missed Wednesday 2-0 loss at Liverpool with a groin issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magpies boss Eddie Howe – speaking earlier today – is uncertain if the Sweden international will be fit in time to face the Seagulls this Sunday at James’ Park.

Brighton Head Coach Fabian Hurzeler prepares for the best version of Newcastle United in the FA Cup

"He [Isak] is a special player – he can make the difference,” Hurzeler said. “You can't replace a player like this because not every team has two, three or four players of this quality.

"Therefore, it is a different game if he won't play, but the thing is now we don't know it, so we really have to prepare as if Isak will start. We have to prepare for his actions, for his behaviour and how we want to defend this together as a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can't gamble and say he won't play. I am sure they will try everything to make him fit for the game and we have to be ready for that."

The Albion head coach, who turned 32-years-old earlier this week, also highlight the threat from the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murpgy and Bruno Bruno Guimarães.

“Yeah, unbelievable quality, so no matter if Isak will play or not, they have Gordon there, they have Murphy, they have, for me also Tonali who's trying to attack the gaps in behind.

Guimarães from the midfield, who's always a danger for the back. They have quality all over the pitch, they can score out of every situation of the game. They're good in transition moments, they're good in set-pieces, they are good in possession, so we have to be ready in every phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to stay alive with set-pieces, we have to stay alive in transition moments, and this will be the key for winning.”

Brighton have progressed to the fifth round thanks to a 4-0 win at Norwich City and then an impressive 2-1 victory against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium in the fourth round round.

Asked if the FA Cup represents a real chance of silverware for the Seagulls this season, Hurzeler replied: "First of all, that's my job. I always try to give everything for the club and, of course, I always want the club to be the most successful we can be.

"That's my job, together with the staff and players, and therefore we try that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We promise everyone that we will try to give everything on the pitch and beside the pitch to make them proud, but we can't promise to win a title. That's the thing that we to work on and the thing we try to do in our daily behaviour and then we will see what will come in the future."

For your next Brighton read: 'No' – Brighton star will miss FA Cup clash at Newcastle United after Fabian Hurzeler update