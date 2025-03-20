'He can play' – Brighton fans will not be happy as Gus Poyet says Albion star is perfect for Arsenal

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 09:06 BST
Ex-Brighton boss enjoyed his meeting with Fabian Hurzeler and watching Joao Pedro

Former Brighton manager Gus Poyet believes Albion’s Brazilian striker Joao Pedro is a good fit for Arsenal.

Pedro has impressed for Fabian Hurzeler’s team this season and has eight goals and six assists from 23 Premier League appearances so far.

The 23-year-old has reached a higher level under the guidance of Hurzeler and has thrived when leading the line, or playing a deeper role.

Former Brighton boss Gustavo Poyet says Fabian Hurzeler is getting the best from Joao Pedroplaceholder image
Former Brighton boss Gustavo Poyet says Fabian Hurzeler is getting the best from Joao Pedro

Pedro’s performances earned him another call-up to the Brazil national team where he is expected to feature in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

The former Watford man – who joined Brighton in 2023 for £30m – has also been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal of late and the Seagulls are bracing themselves for bids this summer.

Poyet, speaking to My Betting Sites, believes Albion’s star man would fit in well at Arsenal, who have been in desperate need of a new striker this season.

"Joao Pedro can play for any Premier League team, including Arsenal,” said Poyet who managed Brighton from 2009 to 2013.

"I met Brighton’s coach, Fabian Hürzeler, in Germany, and we spoke about football for hours like two little kids.

"He really impressed me, and I’m not surprised Joao is thriving under him.

"He’s taken on responsibility, understands his role – whether as a No. 9 or playing just behind the striker – and he’s embraced the demands of the Premier League.

"Arsenal are missing something up front, and he’s a very good player."

Pedro is contracted with Brighton until June 2028 and has a guide price of £80m. Hurzeler, speaking last month, said: “Joao is a player who always has a little bit of self-confidence.

“He has this this attitude inside of him, that he knows ‘I can decide a game with one action’ and he has not only this thinking, he also has the quality and the skills to do this. He proved it.

“But, beside that for me, it's more important how he behaves as a team player. He is really supportive of his teammates, he was always there for his teammates.

“He supported them and that showed me that he's really committed to this club, it showed me that he really supports and wants to be that team player everyone needs from him.”

Related topics:AlbionBrightonFabian HurzelerPremier LeagueBrazil

