'He can't' - Evan Ferguson FA Cup absence explained ahead of Wolves and Fulham

Evan Ferguson of Brighton is challenged by Jack Harrison of Everton during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium last Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has numerous injury issues ahead of the FA Cup fifth round clash at Wolves on Wednesday.

The Italian head coach confirmed Kaoru Mitoma will likely miss the rest of the season with a back injury and also stated that experienced duo Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman are unlikely to play the Seagulls at Molineux Stadium.

But another blow for Albion was the news that teenage striker Evan Ferguson, who has not scored since the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest last November, is also unavailable.

Ferguson started last Saturday in the 1-1 draw against Everton but hobbled off in the second half due to ankle issue and was replaced by Adam Lallana. After the match De Zerbi said the injury was not serious but it has now prevented him from playing the cup clash clash against Gary O’Neil’s impressive Wolves team.

“Ferguson tomorrow, he can’t play,” De Zerbi added. “Welbeck has a problem and we have to make a check. Veltman as well can’t play and the other players injured can’t play.”

The Seagulls were already without Solly March (knee), Joao Pedro (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and Billy Gilmour suspended.

Mitoma’s prolonged absence will be a big blow in Brighton’s quest for a top-six finish in the Premier League, their Europa League campaign – where they play Roma in the last 16 – and their FA Cup challenge, which continues at Wolves on Wednesday.