Lewis Dunk of Brighton was substituted on the hour at Fulham raising questions on his fitness to face Roma

Roberto De Zerbi admits he has to carefully manage the workload of skipper Lewis Dunk ahead of the Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma this Thursday.

Dunk, 32, was substituted on the hour during the 3-0 loss at Fulham last Saturday, raising questions about his availability to face Roma in the Stadio Olimpico later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have to manage these players in the best way,” said head coach De Zerbi after the loss at Craven Cottage. “We play Roma, we play Sunday against Nottingham Forest and then another Thursday [Roma, home leg]. Maybe Lewis plays international team. He can’t play 90 minutes every game.”

On the plus side, Julio Enciso – who has missed almost the entire season with a knee injury – played 45 minutes at Fulham, as did the returning Tariq Lamptey, who is managing a thigh injury. Both could play key roles in the Italian capital on Thursday.

De Zerbi added: “Enciso was in good physical condition to play. Not more than 45 minutes. Lamptey as well. [The] only great news [from Fulham] is we didn’t lose any other players today.”

Defeat at Fulham dropped the Seagulls to ninth in the table and De Zerbi must now boost confidence ahead of one of the most important matches in Albion’s recent history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad