'He couldn't' - Roberto De Zerbi issues worrying Lewis Dunk fitness update ahead of Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk is a major fitness concern ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the American Express Stadium.
Dink, 31, was a notable absentee as the Seagulls suffered a painful 3-2 loss to Greek champions AEK Athens on Brighton’s Europa League debut.
His experience and composure was ahuge miss for Albion as they conceded twice from set-pieces against AEK and then from a counter attack in the second half.
First, the right-back Djibril Sidibe dashed into the box unmarked at a corner and flew into a superb diving header that nestled in the corner.
Brighton hit back through a penalty from Joao Pedro after a VAR check, the same means by which they levelled for a second time after the break. In between, Mijat Gacinovic had restored AEK’s lead, sliding in at a free-kick to finish from near the penalty spot.
Dunk’s absence was felt again when substitute Ezequiel Ponce was given space on the counter-attack to win it for the Greek champions late on.
De Zerbi explained his skipper picked up the injury during last Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Man United.
"Dunk did not play. He couldn’t play after the game with Manchester, he felt a muscular problem. Then this afternoon Evan Ferguson had a temperature and he is ill.
Asked how much missing Dunk and Evan Ferguson impacted the team, De Zerbi added: “Igor [Julio] had a great game, he was one of the best players on the pitch and Ansu the same. Ansu played very well. Ferguson has different quality, he is the scorer in our squad and Dunk is the captain, the leader. Important on the pitch and off the pitch.”
Dunk and Ferguson will hope to fit to face Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Amex this Sunday, 2pm.