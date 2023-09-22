Brighton and Hove Albion skipper missed the historic Europa League night against AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium

Dink, 31, was a notable absentee as the Seagulls suffered a painful 3-2 loss to Greek champions AEK Athens on Brighton’s Europa League debut.

His experience and composure was ahuge miss for Albion as they conceded twice from set-pieces against AEK and then from a counter attack in the second half.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion was forced to watch on from the stands as Brighton lost out to AEK Athens

First, the right-back Djibril Sidibe dashed into the box unmarked at a corner and flew into a superb diving header that nestled in the corner.

Brighton hit back through a penalty from Joao Pedro after a VAR check, the same means by which they levelled for a second time after the break. In between, Mijat Gacinovic had restored AEK’s lead, sliding in at a free-kick to finish from near the penalty spot.

Dunk’s absence was felt again when substitute Ezequiel Ponce was given space on the counter-attack to win it for the Greek champions late on.

De Zerbi explained his skipper picked up the injury during last Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Man United.

"Dunk did not play. He couldn’t play after the game with Manchester, he felt a muscular problem. Then this afternoon Evan Ferguson had a temperature and he is ill.

Asked how much missing Dunk and Evan Ferguson impacted the team, De Zerbi added: “Igor [Julio] had a great game, he was one of the best players on the pitch and Ansu the same. Ansu played very well. Ferguson has different quality, he is the scorer in our squad and Dunk is the captain, the leader. Important on the pitch and off the pitch.”