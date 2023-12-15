A Brighton & Hove Albion defender has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new multi-year contract.

Jan Paul van Hecke has signed a new contract that runs until June 2027.

The centre-back has made 17 appearances so far this season, as well as being named in the starting XI of each of Albion’s last six Premier League matches.

Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m very happy for the new contract of JP. He deserves it. He’s becoming a great, great player.”

Technical director David Weir added: “JP is a key player for us, putting in consistent performances and dealing with the demands of Thursday-Sunday football.

“He’s not only a great player and person, but has trusted the plan we had in place for him on arrival and now we are all reaping the benefits.”

The 23-year-old began his career in the Netherlands with NAC Breda – where Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen also came through the ranks – before joining Brighton in September 2020.

He then spent the 2020/21 season with Heerenveen, before having a breakthrough year on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team would finish just short of the Championship play-offs that season, but van Hecke’s form was recognised by Rovers as he won their Player of the Season award, the first player on loan to win the accolade.

He made 15 appearances for the Seagulls last season, before establishing himself as a regular in De Zerbi’s team this campaign.