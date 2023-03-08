'He deserves to play' - Brighton boss issues major starting XI hint ahead of Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Leeds United this Saturday and then host Crystal Palace on Wednesday

Roberto De Zerbi has another goalkeeping to call to make ahead of their trip to Leeds United this Saturday.

Rob Sanchez has been the regular No 1 in the Premier League for Brighton but the Spaniard was dropped from the starting XI last week for the victory against West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Steele, who has impressed in the cup matches this term, stepped in for his first league match this season and performed well and kept a clean sheet. Steele also looked good with the ball at his feet and his distribution was sound throughout the victory against the Hammers.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has a tough call to make ahead of the Premier League trip to Leeds United

Sanchez, 24, has made a few high-profile clangers this season – including one at Crystal Palace when he dropped a simple ball and allowed the the hosts to score an equaliser in he 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. De Zerbi kept faith with Sanchez for the following league match against Fulham but Steele’s display against Stoke in the FA Cup convinced De Zerbi that the 32-year-year-old deserved his top flight chance against West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steele is now expected to keep his place between the sticks at Leeds this weekend and could also start against Palace at the Amex on Wednesday. It’s a huge challenge for Sanchez who has made 86 Premier League appearances and kept 27 clean sheets since his introduction to the first team under previous boss Graham Potter in 2020.

“At this moment I think he [Steele] is closer to my idea, my style,” said De Zerbi after the West Ham win. “Robert is improving, but at this moment Jason deserves to play.

“When I speak of my style, I’m speaking about the foot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Maybe he is closer than Robert in my style. I think Robert can arrive at the same level. They have different characteristics but Robert is a good guy and I think he will want to improve in this aspect.