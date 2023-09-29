'He does not play' - Another injury blow for Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton ahead of Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without experienced campaigner Adam Lallana for their Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, 12.30pm.

Lallana, 35, featured for the last 12 minutes of the 1-0 Carabao Cup loss at Chelsea in midweek but has been ruled out of the Villa clash with “not a big injury.”

It's a further blow for head coach Roberto De Zerbi who is already without senior players Pascal Gross and James Milner, while Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have also been struggling to reach peak fitness lately.

On the plus side, teenage striker Evan Ferguson, who has been managing a knee injury and illness of late, is good to go after missing the Chelsea loss.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury concerns ahead of the trip to Aston Villa

"Pascal [Gross] is not available, he might be able to play in the Europa League [on Thursday]," De Zerbi said. "James Milner doesn't play tomorrow. Evan Ferguson is good, he worked yesterday very well. Adam Lallana can't play, it's not a big injury though."