'He does not play' - Another injury blow for Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
Lallana, 35, featured for the last 12 minutes of the 1-0 Carabao Cup loss at Chelsea in midweek but has been ruled out of the Villa clash with “not a big injury.”
It's a further blow for head coach Roberto De Zerbi who is already without senior players Pascal Gross and James Milner, while Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have also been struggling to reach peak fitness lately.
On the plus side, teenage striker Evan Ferguson, who has been managing a knee injury and illness of late, is good to go after missing the Chelsea loss.
"Pascal [Gross] is not available, he might be able to play in the Europa League [on Thursday]," De Zerbi said. "James Milner doesn't play tomorrow. Evan Ferguson is good, he worked yesterday very well. Adam Lallana can't play, it's not a big injury though."
Brighton are third in the Premier League with five wins from their first six matches, three points behind leaders Manchester City and just one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.