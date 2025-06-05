All the latest transfer and contract news from Brighton and Hove Albion

Talented young Brighton defender Charlie Tasker has signed a new contract with the club.

The 19-year-old has been at the Albion academy since the age of eight and made the transition from the under-18s to under-21s last season, when he made 15 Premier League 2 appearances.

He was included in the matchday squad by Fabian Hurzeler during the second half of the season and trained with the first team.

“He has all the values from this club inside of his body,” said Hurzeler last month.

“He has the physical basics to play in the Premier League. He has the mindset to play in the Premier League.”

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, “We’re really proud of what Charlie has achieved since he joined us at the age of eight.

“He made really good progress last season in the under-21s and deserved to make the step-up to first-team squad involvement. He really enjoyed being around that environment and we’re delighted he’s signed a new contract.”

Brighton duo exit

Elsewhere, Brighton Women’s goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor and striker Chelsea Ferguson have departed following the expiry of their contracts.

Academy manager Perry Northeast said, “Comfort and Chelsea have been a credit to the club during their time with Brighton and we wish them all the best for their future careers.”

Comfort joined the club in January 2024 and had loan spells with Hibernian, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth in the last 18 months.

Chelsea joined the club’s academy at the age of 16 and made her first-team debut when appearing twice as a substitute during the 2022/23 season. She also had loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Lewes.

The club can also confirm the departures of Beth Kaluya, Liv Carpenter, Clarabella Hall and Lily Murray.

Barber re-elected

Premier League shareholders today unanimously ratified Paul Barber’s re-election to The FA Council and Professional Game Board.

Albion’s chief-executive and deputy chairman will be working with the two bodies for the eighth successive season.

Barber said, “It’s an honour to be re-elected to represent clubs in the Premier League and I look forward to once again serving on both the FA Council and PGB in the season ahead.”

Euros at The Terrace

Albion fans can watch this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 as The Terrace at the American Express Stadium will be showing every England game live.

The club now taking bookings for the games against the Netherlands on Wednesday 9 July, kick off 5pm (doors open 2pm) and Wales on Sunday 13 July, kick off 8pm (doors open 6pm).

Admission is £6 and includes a beer, glass of wine or soft drink. Book your tickets by clicking here.

