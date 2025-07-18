Brighton continue their preparations for the new campaign at their Spanish training camp.

The Seagulls enjoyed a 3-1 victory against Championship side Stoke City on Wednesday and also had a 6-1 win against League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers just prior to their trip to the Costa Del Sol.

Brighton will also play Spanish second tier team Las Palmas in a behind closed doors friendly and when they return, they play Southampton away and their final tune-up is against Bundesliga club Wolfsburg at the Amex Stadium.

The first Premier League match is a week later against Fulham on August 16 at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have so far spent around £100m on new arrivals this summer but have lost the likes of Joao Pedro to Chelsea and Simon Adingra to Sunderland. Brighton also have a few injury concerns as the likes of Bart Verbruggen, Ferdi Kadioglu and Solly March remain just behind the main group in terms of full fitness.

Here's Brighton's best XI, as it stands today...

1 . Jason Steele - GK A tricky call here as Bart Verbruggen is currently away with a "small injury" and Carl Rushworth - who has featured in pre-season and is at the Spain training camp - continues to be linked with a move away. Thankfully Steele is a very reliable option for Hurzeler and the experienced stopper looked sharp in the first half during the win against Stoke Photo: BHAFC

2 . Joel Veltman - RB The experienced campaigner just about the gets the nod as Tariq Lamptey is injured and midfielder Mats Wieffer does not really want to play there. James Milner and Jack Hinshelwood are also options Photo: BHAFC

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - CB The Albion player of the year and Dutch international looks a certain starter and he had his first pre-season run against Stoke City. The main question is, who partners Van Hecke? Photo: BHAFC