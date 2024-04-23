Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City will continue their pursuit of another title at the Amex on Thursday night (April 25).

However, they will have to cope without their star striker, who missed the club’s open training session on Tuesday. Haaland also missed the FA Cup semi final due to a muscle problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Foden and John Stones, whose fitness was cast into doubt earlier this week, are both ready to play – the Guardiola confirmed.

This comes after the Spaniard criticised ‘unacceptable’ fixture scheduling, with his team playing an FA cup semi-final at Wembley against Chelsea just days after the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, which went to penalties.

Guardiola went as far as to say some players would need to be put ‘in the fridge’, with City still chasing two trophies.

The defending champions of the Premier League are favourites to retain the trophy after Liverpool and Arsenal dropped three points against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.