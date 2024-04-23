'He is not ready' - Big Manchester City injury news confirmed ahead of trip to Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
City will continue their pursuit of another title at the Amex on Thursday night (April 25).
However, they will have to cope without their star striker, who missed the club’s open training session on Tuesday. Haaland also missed the FA Cup semi final due to a muscle problem.
Phil Foden and John Stones, whose fitness was cast into doubt earlier this week, are both ready to play – the Guardiola confirmed.
This comes after the Spaniard criticised ‘unacceptable’ fixture scheduling, with his team playing an FA cup semi-final at Wembley against Chelsea just days after the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, which went to penalties.
Guardiola went as far as to say some players would need to be put ‘in the fridge’, with City still chasing two trophies.
The defending champions of the Premier League are favourites to retain the trophy after Liverpool and Arsenal dropped three points against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.
City are four points behind leaders Arsenal but have two games in hand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.