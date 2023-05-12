Edit Account-Sign Out
'He is ready' - Moises Caicedo agent issues summer transfer statement ahead of Arsenal

Moises Caicedo's agent has spoken out ahead of Brighton's clash against Arsenal this Sunday.

By Derren Howard
Published 12th May 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:47 BST
Moises Caicedo has impressed for Brighton this season and has been linked with a move this summerMoises Caicedo has impressed for Brighton this season and has been linked with a move this summer
Caicedo, 21, has been outstanding for Albion this season but almost joined Arsenal last summer as the Gunners submitted a £70m bid for the Ecuador international.

Caicedo stated he wanted to leave but Brighton held firm, refused sell and even extend Caicedo's contract on improved terms until June 2027.

Despite that, Caicedo remains in high demand this summer with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid all linked.

His agent, Manuel Sierra, told arsenalinformer.co.uk: “Arsenal is a great team for everyone; let’s see what happens in the summer, there are many clubs keen on Moises. “Moises has four years left on his contract. He’s having an incredible season, so it’s normal that there are many clubs interested in him.

"Now he’s completely focused on the last part of the season; all evaluations will be postponed until the summer. This is not a surprise because there aren’t many other midfielders so young and talented around Europe. I believe he can really improve in every aspect of the game.

"He can slot into any [team] as he is ready for it all. His dream is to play in the Champions League and to reach as far as he can in football.”

Brighton are seventh in the table and Roberto De Zerbi’s men are still pushing Europe. This Sunday Caicedo and Brighton travel to title-chasing Arsenal for one of their most important matches this season.

