Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler addresses Billy Gilmour transfer concern after triumph at Everton

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler made his thoughts on Billy Gilmour clear after a 3-0 opening day victory at Everton.

Gilmour came off the bench in the second half and helped Albion claim three points at Goodison Park after goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra.

Gilmour continues to be linked with £15m move to Serie A club Napoli, with reports from Italy insisting Gilmour is open to the move to Antonio Conte’s team.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion is wanted by Naples

The 23-year-old Scotland international was introduced by Hurzeler in the 82nd minute as a replacement for James Milner. Gilmour received a good reception from the travelling Albion fans and they chanted, "We want you to stay."

Hurzeler, speaking to Sussex World in the post match press conference at Goodison Park, said: "Billy Gilmour knows how I see him and how my plans are with him. In the end he knows what he has with this club, with his teammates, I think he feels comfortable.

"Here he can develop, he's a great player and he's developed well here already. We will see what happens but I'm really glad he's back on the pitch today."

It was Hurzeler’s first competitive game in charge of Brighton and at the age of 31, he became the youngest ever permanent Premier League manager. “Of course it is a very good feeling but in the end I don’t want to talk about myself so much. I think the players deserve this win.

“I think the club, the staff deserve this win because they worked quite hard in pre-season and I am very proud of them and very happy for them.”

The German added: “It was really intense, a loud atmosphere. I think at some moments we suffered but we suffered together. We defended quite good and after a time we tried to control the game. We had very good chances and we scored the 1-0 and then it was helpful for us to control the game, to have ball possession.

“I always say a clean sheet is so important to win game in the Premier League and everyone has a responsibility to defend their own box. They showed the attitude, they showed the character and I am very happy for them. It was a good start, nothing more.”