'He knows' - Former Manchester City man takes key role at Brighton

Ben Barclay has joined Brighton under-21s as an overage player and mentor.

The former Albion academy player has signed a one-year contract and will be part of the playing squad for the 2025/26 season.

Men’s under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said, “I am really pleased to welcome Ben back to the club. He knows exactly what it takes to progress from academy football into the senior game and will be a great role model for our young pros.

“He has excellent EFL experience that he can share with the group. We believe he is a valuable addition to our development programme and we are excited to work with him.

Ben Barclay in action for Brighton & Hove Albion U21 back in 2018

“We will benefit from that not just in matches, but in training throughout the week, where having that experience out on the grass, alongside the players is invaluable.”

The 28-year-old joined Albion in 2013 from Manchester City, progressing through our academy.

He spent time out on loan with Notts County in 2019 before joining Accrington Stanley permanently later that year.

Spells with Stockport County, Yeovil Town and Carlisle United would follow, before he departed the latter earlier this summer.

Albion were pioneers in using overage players with the under-21 and formerly under-23 squads.

This innovative approach began with Andrew Crofts who took on a dual role as both a player and mentor, while Gary Dicker took up the role from 2021.