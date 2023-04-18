Edit Account-Sign Out
'He knows' - Pundit urges key Brighton man to take the top role at Rangers

Brighton and Hove Albion technical director David Weir is hugely respected in the game north and south of the border

By Derren Howard
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:20 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh in the Premier League and targeting a place in Europe next season
Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh in the Premier League and targeting a place in Europe next season

Former Celtic and Arsenal striker and now pundit Charlie Nicholas believes Rangers should target Brighton technical director David Weir.

Rangers are seeking a sporting director after Ross Wilson left last weekend as he completed a surprise move to Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Weir, 52, played for Rangers and made 162 appearances for the club between 2007-12 – winning the three league titles and two Scottish Cups. The former Scotland international defender remains a highly-respected figure at the club and was also assistant manager at Ibrox during Mark Warburton's spell in charge.

Weir however seems very well set at Brighton and was promoted to the technical director a year ago after Dan Ashworth left for Newcastle. Luring Weir away from the south coast club seems mission impossible for Rangers. However, Nicholas as reported by the Daily Record, said; "Who should Gers turn to when looking for Wilson’s replacement? The likes of Christian Nerlinger has been linked with the vacancy but, for me, the standout candidate is David Weir.

"He has been at Rangers as both a player and assistant manager to Mark Warburton, so he knows what the club is all about. If Weir can be lured from Brighton – where he has been technical director for a year – it would be a no-brainer.

“The 52-year-old is experienced in this field and will be well aware of where Rangers need to get to. The Ibrox board need to make an appointment quickly.”

