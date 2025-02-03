'He needs' - Evan Ferguson leaves Brighton for West Ham loan on deadline day
The 20-year-old striker has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Albion this season, largely from the bench.
Men's first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: "Evan has had a frustrating 12 months with injuries and for him to get back to the level he’s capable of and to continue his development, he really needs to be playing regularly.
"This loan gives him that opportunity, and under a manager he knows well. We are looking forward to watching Evan’s progress over the next few months, and we wish him well."
The Republic of Ireland international has made 80 appearances for Albion since his debut in February 2022 – which came under now West Ham boss Graham Potter.
He has also represented his country at senior level on 18 occasions.