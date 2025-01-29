Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Manchester City defender and Republic of Ireland international Richard Dunne believes West Ham would be an ideal option for Evan Ferguson.

The unsettled striker has made just two top flight starts for the Seagulls this term and has persistently been linked with Graham Potter’s West Ham this January.

Ferguson has scored 17 goals with five assists from 79 appearances for Brighton. he has though struggled with form and fitness this campaign – he’s currently sidelined with an ankle injury – but the Hammers, Everton, Bournemouth, Bayer Leverkusen and Celtic continue to track the striker in the final days of the January window.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion continues to be linked with West Ham

Dunne, who played youth football with Ferguson’s dad Barry in Ireland, believes the time is right for the young Irishman to make his next move.

“I was with Evan Ferguson's dad the other day; he's someone I played school football with in Ireland, and we've been friends ever since,” said Dunne at the launch of Ladbrokes' 'Gaffer of all Accas', “We were chatting about Evan and his experience, and it's just amazing to see him doing so well, and being talked about.

“Even from a young age, he was well sought after, and the fact that he's delivered and proven himself in the Premier League means that interest has only progressed and grown.”

Ferguson was out for lengthy periods last season with a long-term foot injury and he’s also missed the last six matches this season with an ankle issue. The striker is also likely to miss this Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has so far opted for the likes of Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter to lead the line, which has left Ferguson well down the pecking order.

“There's been injuries, and moments where he's not been in the best of form, and the change of managers at Brighton has brought up something else,” said Dunne.

“But he needs to play regularly, so it's probably time for him (to look elsewhere).

“Brighton seem to have found a formula which the manager thinks is working at the moment, and it doesn't seem to include Evan starting games.

“If he gets the opportunity over the next few days – and I'm sure he will – it'll be nice to see him go somewhere and start playing games.

“And if he does get the opportunity to play, say, 15 games, between now and the end of the season, well then all of that interest we've seen in him over the last few years is going to come back.

Potter and Ferguson worked together during their time at Brighton and the Hammers boss even handed the young striker his debut during a Carabao Cup match against Cardiff back in 2021.

Dunne said: “Graham Potter going to West Ham – as someone who gave Evan his opportunity at Brighton-- knows and understands what he's all about, and that's potentially somebody who would be able to give him the opportunity to play regularly between now and the end of the season.

“He'd put faith and trust in him, and understand how to get the best out of him. If that was a possibility, to move to West Ham, then that would be great.”

Many clubs have been credited with interest in Ferguson over the past transfer windows, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all tracking his progress.

“If the possibility comes from a team higher up in the league, like an Arsenal, or a Chelsea; a team who creates lots of opportunities, then again, that's another option,” Dunne added.

“He wants to be part of a team who score goals and create lots of chances; he doesn't want to go in somewhere where people are relying solely on him.

“He needs a creative team; I'm sure he'll have options.

“It'll be interesting to see whether he goes for a new challenge, with a team who are going to create plenty of chances for him, or whether he goes back to a manager he knows well and who has faith in him, and trusts him.”