Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr believes Evan Ferguson should leave Brighton and join West Ham this January.

Ferguson, who is currently struggling with ankle injury, has started just two Premier League matches for the Seagulls this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham have been linked with the 20-year-old striker in this window and new Hammers boss Graham Potter gave the Republic of Ireland international his Brighton debut during his time on the south coast.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion has made just two Premier League starts this term

Kerr, speaking to the Irish Independent, said: “You could see him playing at West Ham if he’s fit enough to play. That’s the sort of club. He needs to go somewhere where there aren’t three or four of them.

“There is Danny Ings – they haven’t been confident enough in playing Danny Ings. He needs to go somewhere where he’s going to play. I’m sure [Brighton] know that too.”

Kerr added: “I think he needs to play matches for his own well-being and his head and to continue his improvement. It’s up to Brighton to make that decision as well and in general they’ve guided him well and used him well and they’ve been very good with young players in general. What they decide will be the right decision for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course they’ll protect their own interest but they’ve got to protect his value as well and not do anything stupid. I don’t see them loaning him out willy-nilly to someone that is not going to play in the team."

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has a number of attacking options and has so far preferred Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter ahead of Ferguson.

Hurzeler, speaking ahead of Brighton’s trip to Ipswich on Thursday, refused to rule out a move for Ferguson this window and used Facundo Buonanotte’s loan to Leicester as a positive example.

“We will negotiate what is important for him," said the German. “What is important for his development, where he can improve the best and then we will make the decision together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision should be what is best for the player and for the club. We sent (Facundo) Buonanotte, for example, to Leicester.

“We know that the Premier League is a very good league to improve, because it’s tough, it’s intense, especially for young players. It’s the perfect environment to adapt.

“In the end, they want to play for Brighton and we want them to play for Brighton. So, when they improve in the environment of the league where we are also playing, it’s always very helpful.

“So, that’s why I am not thinking about making the other teams better, it’s more about what is best for the player.”