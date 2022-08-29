'He sees it' – Ian Wright delivers Brighton verdict and sends Marco Silva and Fulham major warning

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter congratulates his midfielder Pascal Gross after their Premier League win against Leeds United

Graham Potter’s team will arrive at Craven Cottage in fourth place with 10 points from their first four matches of the new Premier League season.

Attacking midfielder Pascal Gross has been in fine form for Albion and the German added to his season tally with the winner against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC pundit Ian Wright has been impressed with the 31-year-old and believes he will be threat to Premier League defences this season ahead of the match against Fulham.

"He's been at the heart of everything they're doing,"said Wright on Match of the Day.

"He's somebody that's been involved in seven goal involvements in seven games, five goals, two assists. He's quality. His first time passing, he's able to see a pass and I think that the problem he's got is Brighton just don't score enough of the chances he creates. He'd probably have more assists.

"Danny Welbeck does well here [for the goal], links the play here and then you can see him [Gross] just ghosting into the back. Once he comes in [to the box], this is what he's doing. He's getting forward more.