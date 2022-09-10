'He sold me' – Ex-Brighton star warns Aubameyang and Chelsea big names that Graham Potter can be ruthless

Graham Potter joined Chelsea from Premier League rivals Brighton following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

Ex-Albion midfielder Dale Stephens insists Graham Potter will have no problem dealing with the egos in the Chelsea dressing room.

Potter took his first training session at Chelsea yesterday following his switch from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Swansea and Ostersund manager created a talented and entertaining squad on the south coast. It’s a team made without star players, all based upon team work and players buying into the manager’s ideas and adapting to different roles.

Potter has yet to test himself at the very highest level and at Chelsea he will be working with established internationals, Premier League winners and experienced Champions League campaigners.

Many of whom have operated at the top clubs in world football such as Barcelona, PSG, Man City with the highest profile coaches – all while Potter was working his way up in Sweden with Ostersund, in the Championship with Swansea and then Brighton.

Stephens however believes Potter is ready to take charge at a football superpower and admits the Brighton players knew he would leave for a top four club.

“It was only a matter of time,” said Stephens, who made 213 appearances for Brighton before being sold by Potter to Burnley in 2020.

"That was the feeling the camp had when I was there. Everyone recognised what a top coach he was. Brighton have kept him for long enough and he was looking to make his next step.

“We were very impressed. When he came, we were a team solid defensively but he created his own team and put his stamp on it. He did over time and he benefitted us as individuals.

“I was 30 years-old and he made me see the game differently. He is process driven and very methodical. He is a likeable guy and you want to play for him.”

Is Potter tough enough though to deal with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who gained a reputation for being difficult at Arsenal and joined last month from Barcelona mainly because his old Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was the head coach.

“Well, he sold me,” said Stephens when asked if Potter can make the big calls. “He is very much a modern manager.

"He has got his ways and his ways of playing. He is the right man for Chelsea and for the big jobs. When you see vacancies pop for Champions League clubs, he is always in the hat for the top jobs.

"He is very level headed and gets his points across. He is authoritative but does it in a manner that suits him. He is level headed and calm and good or bad news he is honest. I think players appreciate that and I'm sure that is an aspect that is positive for him.

"His principals will be the same,. One thing he taught me is that when you prepare for a game on Saturday, you are working on the weaknesses of that team from Monday.

"It is the same philosophy.”

Potter will be joined at Stamford Bridge by his his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.