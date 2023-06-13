Liverpool veteran James Milner remains one of Brighton's key transfer targets this summer. Milner, 37, is now out of contract and is expect to arrive on a free transfer after eight successful seasons at Liverpool.

The midfielder arrived at Anfield from Manchester City for £35m in 2015 and went on to win the Champions League and the Premier League title with the Reds. Milner's versatility and experience is seen as vital for Brighton as they prepare for their first ever foray into Europe, following their sixth place finish last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa man can also play as full back and Albion believe his professionalism will have a positive impact on the many talented youngster in the Brighton dressing room. His abilty to speak Spanish will also help with the many young South Americans Brighton have their squad.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described his former player James Milner as a legend

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to retain the services of Milner for another season but the deal to join the Seagulls appears to have been struck for some time. Milner cut an emotional figure in a Liverpool shirt on his final game for the club last month and his boss Klopp spoke in glowing terms of the player.

“Millie is the role model,” said Klopp, speaking to Liverpool’s official website. “How he puts himself pretty much in place to be every day 100 per cent ready. It's a pure example; absolutely outstanding.

“I think Millie wants to be, [in the] first place, he wants to be seen as a football player and that's rightly so, because he played 9,000 games or so, that's how it feels! That was the biggest impact he had; on the pitch. But around, and some of these things I obviously never saw, but I think a lot of things didn't even come up to my office just because Millie sorted it beforehand, which is really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's easy for the other players to look up to him because of the way he is, the way he behaves and treats everybody. So, speaks nearly fluently Spanish, [which] means he was always a super-important fixed point for the Spanish-speaking players when they came in.