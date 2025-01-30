Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of Nottingham Forest

Unsettled Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is not expected to be available to face Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

Ferguson has missed the last six matches with an ankle injury but has trained this week “without pain.”

The Republic of Ireland international continues to be the subject of intense transfer speculation, with West Ham, Everton, Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen among those linked.

Fabian Huerzeler, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issue ahead of Nottingham Forest

Graham Potter’s West Ham remain the favourites to land Ferguson, if indeed he does move, as Potter previously worked with Ferguson during their time together at Brighton.

Brighton are reportedly open to a loan for Ferguson between now and the end of the transfer window but would also consider a permanent sale.

“I'd like to say as well that Ferguson is still not fit, still not available. I’m really happy that he’s in our squad," said Hurzeler ahead of Saturday’s trip to third place Nottingham Forest. “I want to keep working with him… in the conversations with Evan, he wants to play, whether that’s here or somewhere else.”

Ferguson’s career started well at Brighton but injuries have hindered his progress.

“It's difficult if you have always small issues, you can't get in your rhythm, and I think that's the main thing,” Hurzeler added. “We need to get him being stable on the pitch, being consistent on the pitch, and therefore we try to help him to get the right shape, to be more resilient.

"He doesn't forget how to score goals, he's still a big danger for every team, he shows it in every session that he has an unbelievable skill, and that's also our responsibility, to help him get this shape back, where he was once, and I'm sure he will be back.”

So far this term Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro have been Hurzeler’s preferred attacking options. “I like a striker, who is a clear number nine. I think this profile is not that often available, so of course we like this style of players, and especially Evan is also a very good character. Not only a player but also his character is what makes him good.

Hurzeler added: “It's very important for such a young player, who had this many issues in the past, to play regularly, and that's the main thing, because without play time, you don't get your belief back

“You don't get the self-confidence in your own body back, and I think that's the main thing we have to try to focus on with him.”

There were however three injury concerns for the German as Pervis Estupinan (muscular), Solly March (muscular) and Mats Wieffer (knee) all miss out.

March and Estupinan were notable absentees for last Saturday’s 1-0 home loss against Everton and this Saturday’s fixture will arrive too soon for the left-footed duo.

Wieffer has not featured since injury his knee in the 1-1 draw at West Ham on December 21.

James Milner (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Jason Steele (surgery) remain the long-term absentees.