All the latest team and fitness news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari will hope to be back in time to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

Ayari, 21, has been the surprise package for Brighton this term and had featured in all of their Premier League and Carabao Cup matches so far this season, before missing last Sunday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest with illness.

The £3.5m signing joined from AIK Solna in January 2023 and has had loan stints in the second tier at Coventry and Blackburn.

But Ayari's workrate, pressing and ability on the ball has impressed the Brighton management and the Sweden international has played a starring role in Albion's unbeaten start to the campaign.

He will now hope to get back to full training this week and be available to face Enzo Maresca's fifth-placed Chelsea, who impressed last Saturday with a 3-0 win at West Ham.

“Yasin reported a high temperature [before the Nottingham Forest match]," explained Brighton coach Andrew Crofts. "He was very poorly so it’s disappointing for him because it's a good moment for him.

"But he wasn’t feeling great at all. The gaffer has to make a decision on what to do next."

Brighton also have injury concerns with midfielder James Milner (hamstring), Matt O’Riley (ankle), Solly March (knee) and Brajan Gruda (unspecified).