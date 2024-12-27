'He will go' – Brentford boss makes staggering transfer claim on Brighton midfielder
Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is destined to join one of the top clubs in world football.
Baleba has been a key man for Brighton this term and will go up against the Bees today in the evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium.
The Cameroon international joined Brighton for around £25m from Lille last season but had a slow start to his Albion career under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi.
This campaign has however has proved a defining moment for the 20-year-old and has thrived under the guidance of Fabian Hurzeler.
Baleba has been the pick of the Brighton midfielders this term and has helped the Seagulls cope with the loss of Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour, who both exited in the previous transfer window.
The former Lille man has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this term with two goals and an assist and he will have a major role to play in the second half of the season if Brighton are to challenge for Europe.
“(Carlos) Baleba is an excellent midfielder," said Frank speaking ahead of Brentford’s trip to Brighton. "He will go to one of the bigger clubs in the future, for sure.”
Frank also highlighted two other Seagull stars that his team will need to be wary of.
“I think Fabian Hurzeler has done a good job,” said Frank. “They’ve got a very good squad, a more or less fully firing squad, available.
“(Kaoru) Mitoma is finding his form again. (Joao) Pedro we know is a top player."
Brentford slipped to 12th having lost their unbeaten home record last time out against Nottingham Forest, although they can leap above Brighton into the top half with victory on the south coast.
So far on the road their only point has come from a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park in November, when they played more than an hour with 10 men after Christian Norgaard was sent off in the first half.
“They have so many threats going forward so I expect a difficult game,” said Frank.
“Every away game is a chance to turn the away form. We go there with belief that we can win. That said, Brighton are a strong team.”
