'He will leave' – Jamie O'Hara makes Graham Potter 'bigger club' prediction to worry Brighton fans

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter celebrates Brighton's Premier League victory against Leicester

Potter's Brighton were highly impressive once more as they thrashed Leicester 5-2 to maintain fourth place in the Premier League.

Potter, who joined Brighton from Swansea in 2019, has transformed Albion’s style of play and turned them from relegation candidates to challenging for Europe.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's all the more impressive as he's dealt with losing his top players such as Ben White, Dan Burn, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay.

He has also shown a knack for developing young talent but has also squeezed the very best from his senior players such as Lewis Dunk, Solly March and Pascal Gross.

"He is up there in the top four that is for sure," said former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara.

"He is going to have a great career. Eventually he will leave Brighton and go to a big football club.