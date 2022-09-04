'He will leave' – Jamie O'Hara makes Graham Potter 'bigger club' prediction to worry Brighton fans
Sky sports pundit Jamie O'Hara believes the big clubs will not continue to ignore Brighton head coach Graham Potter.
Potter's Brighton were highly impressive once more as they thrashed Leicester 5-2 to maintain fourth place in the Premier League.
Potter, who joined Brighton from Swansea in 2019, has transformed Albion’s style of play and turned them from relegation candidates to challenging for Europe.
It's all the more impressive as he's dealt with losing his top players such as Ben White, Dan Burn, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay.
Most Popular
He has also shown a knack for developing young talent but has also squeezed the very best from his senior players such as Lewis Dunk, Solly March and Pascal Gross.
"He is up there in the top four that is for sure," said former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara.
"He is going to have a great career. Eventually he will leave Brighton and go to a big football club.
"But that big club will have to give him full control where he is in charge of the recruitment. But the philosophy he has got and they way this Brighton side are playing is different class. What a gaffer!"