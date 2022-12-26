'He will not change' – Gus Poyet issues Roberto De Zerbi verdict since replacing Graham Potter

Former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Gus Poyet believes Roberto De Zerbi has the ideal players to suit his system

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter last September

De Zerbi took the helm at Brighton last September as he replaced Graham Potter, who left for the riches of Chelsea. Albion were fourth in the the table when the Italian joined and despite the disruption, De Zerbi has enjoyed a solid start to his Albion career.

The Seagulls are currently seventh and adjusting to the style of their new head coach. The highlight of his reign so far was a thrilling 4-1 win against Potter’s Chelsea.

De Zerbi has since had time to work with his non-world cup players during the break and Poyet, speaking on Amazon Primer Video ahead of the Premier League match at Southampton, believes the Italian will continue to make his mark at the club.

“[De Zerbi] was very clever when he arrived and started with the same formation that Potter was using,” said Poyet who was in charge at Albion from 2009 to 2014. “But it did not really work because he did not get the results.

"He drew a few games but he couldn't win. And then he made a change, went to what is probably his favourite formation and got the win against Chelsea. Now I think he will not change, he has got his system and he has the players to play this way.

"They go forward a lot and they are not trying to keep position as they were. There are a few changes and I think we we will see that in the coming weeks as he goes further.”

Poyet added: “Brighton are sitting in their best ever place in the Premier League. But we need to be realistic, where can you get? The team are very consistent, difficult to play against. They have different ways to hurt you and they are very solid. If they finish in this in this position it will be fantastic.