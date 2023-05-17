"He won't be involved' - Eddie Howe confirms another major injury blow for Newcastle ahead of Brighton

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has fitness concerns as he prepares to face Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Thursday

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has ruled-out one of his key midfielders for the crunch Premier League clash against Brighton tomorrow night.

The Magpies, who are third and battling for Champions League spots with Man United and a rejuvenated Liverpool, are already without Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Emil Krafth (ACL) and Matt Ritchie (knee).

Howe’s men have just three matches left to play – starting with the Seagulls – and could now be without Sean Longstaff for the final run-in. The 25-year-old Longstaff was sidelined for the Southampton, Arsenal and Leeds matches after picking up a foot injury in the recent 4-1 win at Everton. “We’re clear on the injury, it’s just how long it takes to heal,” said the Newcastle boss. “He made good progress yesterday so let’s see how he feels today. He won’t be involved in this game.”

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton

Jacob Murphy is also a major doubt after the winger was forced out of last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leeds due to groin issue. Newcastle’s remaining games are against Leicester at home on May 22 and away at Chelsea on May 28.

Brighton also have plenty to play for and arrive at St James’ Park in upbeat mood in sixth place and chasing Europa League football after their impressive 3-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday. Albion though also have injury issues with Adam Lallana (knee), Solly March (hamstring), Joel Veltman (hamstring), Adam Webster (knock) and Jeremy Sarmineto (foot) all set to miss out.

Howe added: “It’s a huge game, one we’re looking forward to. I think it’s going to be a really good game between two excellent teams. I’ve got a lot of respect for Brighton and what they’ve done this season and how they play. I watched them against Arsenal and I was hugely impressed.

