'He would love to' – Southampton star with 104 Brighton appearances will miss Amex Stadium clash

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 28th Nov 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 14:35 BST

All the latest Premier League team news ahead of Brighton vs Southampton

Former Brighton star Adam Lallana is set to miss Southampton’s Friday night trip to the Amex Stadium due to injury.

Lallana, who made 104 appearances for Brighton across four seasons, has been ruled out by Saints boss Russell Martin after picking up an injury in last week’s loss to Liverpool.

Martin said: “I think he would’ve loved to have been out on the pitch at a place he had a really good time at for four years or so.”

Adam Lallana of Southampton receives medical treatment during the Premier League match against LiverpoolAdam Lallana of Southampton receives medical treatment during the Premier League match against Liverpool
Adam Lallana of Southampton receives medical treatment during the Premier League match against Liverpool

Lallana joined Brighton on a free transfer in 2020 after a successful six years with Liverpool. Despite a number of injuries, Lallana is highly thought of at Brighton and played a huge role as the Seagulls progressed under previous managers Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

Lallana, 36, left at the end of last season and re-joined newly promoted Southampton as he wanted to be closer to his family.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have a chance at going second in the Premier League table if they beat Southampton at home on Friday night, in what would be their third straight league win.

They sit fifth, level on 22 points with third-placed Chelsea and Arsenal in fourth, and just one point behind struggling Manchester City in second.

Lewis Dunk is available for the Southampton encounter while Ferdi Kadioglu faces a late fitness test as he works his way back from an injury sustained against Liverpool earlier this month.

Albion will also be bolstered by the return of Tariq Lamptey from a lower-leg injury.

Hurzeler feels Brighton need to have a clear “vision” but stopped short of admitting their sights are already set on the Champions League.

Asked if his side’s high-flying start to the season could give the Seagulls the confidence to qualify he replied: “For me, in general, in life, it’s so important to have a clear target, a vision where you want to go.

“Because this vision makes yourself a promise never to give up, and an orientation for what you do with the work.

“But now it’s about continuing this work, continuing the small details. You have to keep improving, and you have to keep focus on the process, not the results.

“If you focus on the results and say, ‘wow, we are on the top of the table’ it won’t work. We have to keep focusing on the performances then long-term the results will come.

“When you think like this, when you act like this, then you get what you deserve long-term.”

