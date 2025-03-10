There was a moment of comedy gold on Match of the Day on Saturday night (March 8).

Host Gary Lineker was joined by former Premier League stars Micah Richards and Joe Hart to discuss all the action on Saturday.

That included Brighton’s dramatic 2-1 win over fellow European challengers Fulham – which saw Jan Paul van Hecke score his first goal for the Seagulls.

Former Manchester City and Celtic goalkeeper Hart – who retired at the end of the 2023–24 season – analysed Albion’s victory.

When talking about Van Hecke’s superb equaliser, an editor in Hart’s ear piece jumped at the chance for an open goal pun – and described it as a ‘heck of a header’.

Hart, forgetting that viewers could not hear the people behind the scenes in the Match of the Day studio, responded live on air: “Yes it was.”

Lineker – who, along with Richards, was visibly trying not to laugh – said at the end of the segment: “I love, Joe, how you just agreed with the direction.”

Hart replied: “I'm having conversations in my head, too.”

The moment of comedy gold was discussed on The Rest is Football podcast – featuring Lineker, Richards and Alan Shearer.

Lineker said: “It was a wonderful moment. It was so funny because Micah and myself were almost corpsing with laughter.

"We hear the same feed in our ears, you know the gallery talking. It was so funny, it was hilarious. A brilliant, brilliant moment.

"But he [Hart] is doing really well and I tell you what, he works hard at it as well. It's quite easy to come in and think well this is easy, this analysis and this just talking about football but he works really hard, he's going to be very good, he already is.”

Richards – who played with Hart at Manchester City – agreed that his former teammate is set for a successful career in punditry.

“I'm so happy for Joe now coming into punditry,” he said.

"I think he's doing a really good job. After football, you don't quite know what you're gonna do but I think he's taken to it really well. He's confident, speaks well, he's still learning things after the moment yesterday.”